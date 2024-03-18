Did Star Trek's Data And The Borg Queen Have Sex? Jonathan Frakes Has An Answer
The "Star Trek" universe is one of many thirst traps, ranging from Jolene Blalock's controversial nude scene in "Enterprise" to Troi and Crusher's spandex stretching in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Price." But few narratives in Trek canon come more ready-made for NSFW fanfic than the S&M space romp that is "Star Trek: First Contact." Sure, the film establishes important Zefram Cochrane (James Cromwell) warp drive lore that's crucial to the "Star Trek" timeline. But in between Cochrane's boozy Bozeman adventures, Data (Brent Spiner) finds himself abducted by the sultry Borg Queen — and things get pretty steamy in the Borg hive.
Deciding they'd make the perfect AI-driven power couple, the Borg Queen (Alice Krige) begins love-bombing Data with his emotion chip and real human skin to help speed along his Stockholm syndrome. She later asks him, "Are you familiar with physical forms of pleasure?" A cornered Data hesitantly responds, "If you are referring to sexuality, I am fully functional, programmed in multiple techniques." This is, of course, a call back to the first time he hooked up with Tasha Yar in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Naked Now."
If the serious snogging sesh to follow leaves any room for doubt, "First Contact" director Jonathan Frakes has confirmed that Data and the Borg Queen did canonically get their freak on. When asked whether audiences should conclude the pair consummated their connection, Jonathan Frakes told IGN's WFH Theater, "I would," later following it up with a more certain, "Yes."
She wanted more than a Borg Cube booty call
In "First Contact," the suggestiveness of the Borg Queen's interactions with Brent Spiner's iconic Starfleet android ranges from less-than-subtle to borderline "50 Shades of Data." It's pretty clear from the beginning that she's working him. When he tells the Borg Queen he questions her motives, she leans in seductively, telling him, "That is because you haven't been properly ... stimulated yet." Suddenly overcome by a wave of strong sensation, Data gasps, "You have ... reactivated my emotion chip." When the he realizes Queenie has been grafting human skin on his arm, she blows on it, causing him to gasp in delight. "Was that good for you?" she asks.
And according to the Borg Queen herself, she's not just playing Data with a promise of IRL cybersex — she genuinely likes him. As Alice Krige explained in Mark A. Altman's "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years," one whiff of Data's positronic pleasure machine and the Queen is hot to smash circuits. "Really what the Queen meets in Data is an intelligence as formidable as her own," Krige emphasized. "She's fascinated by it and she knows that Data's Achilles heel is his desire to be human." This makes sense since his desire to be more human is central to Data's backstory.
The Queen "reels him in with a taste of human sexuality," and it works. By the time Picard shows up, Data seems completely Borg-whipped. But Krige says it's the Borg Queen who can't get enough. As Krige put it, the Queen "gets hoisted on her own petard because she kind of gets fascinated by him. And lets her guard down in the process." Alas, all's fair in love and Borg.