Did Star Trek's Data And The Borg Queen Have Sex? Jonathan Frakes Has An Answer

The "Star Trek" universe is one of many thirst traps, ranging from Jolene Blalock's controversial nude scene in "Enterprise" to Troi and Crusher's spandex stretching in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Price." But few narratives in Trek canon come more ready-made for NSFW fanfic than the S&M space romp that is "Star Trek: First Contact." Sure, the film establishes important Zefram Cochrane (James Cromwell) warp drive lore that's crucial to the "Star Trek" timeline. But in between Cochrane's boozy Bozeman adventures, Data (Brent Spiner) finds himself abducted by the sultry Borg Queen — and things get pretty steamy in the Borg hive.

Deciding they'd make the perfect AI-driven power couple, the Borg Queen (Alice Krige) begins love-bombing Data with his emotion chip and real human skin to help speed along his Stockholm syndrome. She later asks him, "Are you familiar with physical forms of pleasure?" A cornered Data hesitantly responds, "If you are referring to sexuality, I am fully functional, programmed in multiple techniques." This is, of course, a call back to the first time he hooked up with Tasha Yar in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Naked Now."

If the serious snogging sesh to follow leaves any room for doubt, "First Contact" director Jonathan Frakes has confirmed that Data and the Borg Queen did canonically get their freak on. When asked whether audiences should conclude the pair consummated their connection, Jonathan Frakes told IGN's WFH Theater, "I would," later following it up with a more certain, "Yes."