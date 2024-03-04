5 Controversial Trailer Song Choices We Will Never Forgive

Crafting a movie trailer is an art form in itself. In roughly 90 seconds, a movie has to be sold to an audience who may otherwise have no idea what the project is about. Characters have to be introduced, and a general sense of the plot has to be provided (but not too much, lest the trailer give away everything). An easy way to provide a sense of the overall tone is to include a solid musical accompaniment.

Some trailers have exceptional music choices. The trailer for "The Social Network" contains an all-time great choice with a haunting choral arrangement of Radiohead's "Creep." Action movies may have something to get the blood pumping, while comedies may opt for a sillier, more modern pop song. And then there are the trailer song choices that make zero sense whatsoever.

Certain film trailers fail to get audiences talking about an upcoming film because everyone's so focused on why the song was chosen. This can include songs that don't seem to have anything to do with the tone or plot. Or worse, a trailer can use a song that seems diametrically opposed to what the movie's trying to convey. Here are five trailers that swung for the fences with their song choices only to miss in epic fashion, as determined by a writer who watches every trailer that comes out and has way too many opinions about every minute detail.