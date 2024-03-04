Batman Fans Can Own The Dark Knight's Most Controversial Costume - As A Toy

Azrael's Batman is getting a brand-new action figure, bringing one of his darkest times as the hero to life.

Jean-Paul Valley's Azrael became Batman in the 1990s, sporting an overdesigned suit of armor as he took over for the Dark Knight after the villainous Bane broke his back — famously adapted on the big screen in "The Dark Knight Rises." In the "Knightfall" arc, Azrael's Batman takes to the streets, offering a more brutal version of the hero. However, despite the injured Bruce Wayne's Batman believing Azrael could do well in the role, Valley slowly becomes increasingly unstable, unpredictable, and violent. In "Batman: KnightsEnd," he loses the trust of Wayne, who retrains his body to become Batman after his serious injury to stop Azrael from causing harm in Gotham.

In the "KnightsEnd" storyline, Azrael's Batman wears a color variation of his usual Dark Knight look, with a red helmet and cape, gold armor, and a tactical grey suit underneath. McFarlane Toys revealed that it is adapting the look into a new action figure, showcasing the "Batman: KnightsEnd™ 7" scale figure" on X, formerly known as Twitter. Considering Azrael's "KnightsEnd" costume is very '90s, featuring a flamboyant design, many pouches (a trademark of the era), and a handful of unique armor details, seeing it adapted from the page is an incredibly exciting development.