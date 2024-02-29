Richard Lewis' Last Message To His Wife On Twitter Was Simply Beautiful

On February 27, the world lost one of its most beloved comedic minds in Richard Lewis. The actor and comedian passed away in his Los Angeles, California home at the age of 76 due to a heart attack. His death comes a mere few weeks after the debut of the 12th and final season of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" — the Larry David-led comedy series that Lewis has appeared on since Season 1 — and just under a year after his announcement that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Lapinsky, to whom he left a touching final message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Keaton had his Eleanor

I have my Joyce

❤️ pic.twitter.com/jGJe7NHHkk — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) February 14, 2024

Quite appropriately, Lewis shared a loving post to Lapinsky on the evening of Valentine's Day, February 14. "Keaton had his Eleanor, I have my Joyce," he wrote, with a heart emoji and a photo of the two dressed up and smiling at an event. Lewis' words compare their love to that of fellow famous actor and comedian Buster Keaton and his wife, Eleanor, who were married from 1940 to 1966. It's not a particularly long post, but it says so much about their relationship in so few words.

Just as lovely as this post is the story of how Lewis and Lapinsky came to be a romantic couple.