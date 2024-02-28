Why The Kesimpta Commercial Actress Looks So Familiar

Multiple sclerosis — a chronic disease that affects a person's central nervous system — is a serious affliction, but, luckily, medical advances have been created to help treat its symptoms. Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler has multiple sclerosis (colloquially known as MS), and that's precisely why she's starring in the new commercial for MS medication Kesimpta.

In 2016, Sigler revealed that she's been living with MS since she was 20 years old. She's even experienced paralysis as a result of her disease. Certainly, it makes sense that Sigler would represent Kesimpta, a B-cell treatment that can aid in alleviating some of the serious symptoms of MS. But where have you seen her before?

Well, Sigler has been acting since 1997 and has appeared in some enormous projects, including two (very different) popular HBO shows, network fare, and even a silly "Saturday Night Live" skit that went viral. Here's where you've seen Jamie-Lynn Sigler besides this Kesimpta commercial.