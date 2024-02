Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Jake Gyllenhaal Just Made The Road House Remake Controversy More Awkward

Earlier this year, Amazon MGM Studios unveiled a well-received trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal and director Doug Liman's "Road House." Many praised the duo for updating the '80s classic for a new generation, but Liman isn't happy about the film's release. In a guest column for Deadline, the filmmaker criticized Amazon for not putting "Road House" in theaters. "The facts: I signed up to make a theatrical motion picture for MGM. Amazon bought MGM. Amazon said make a great film and we will see what happens. I made a great film," he wrote, suggesting the studio didn't fulfill its promise to release the movie theatrically.

However, Gyllenhaal is chiming a different tune, telling Total Film that he sees where Amazon is coming from. The leading man claims the studio never made any promises. "I adore Doug's tenacity, and I think he is advocating for filmmakers, and film in the cinema, and theatrical releases," he said. "But ... Amazon was always clear that it was streaming."

A report from Variety says that after Amazon purchased MGM, Liman and Gyllenhaal were given two possibilities for "Road House." The duo could either make the picture for $60 million and have a theatrical release or receive an $85 million budget for a streaming debut. Sources say that the creatives went with the streaming option.