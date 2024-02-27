Jake Gyllenhaal Just Made The Road House Remake Controversy More Awkward

Earlier this year, Amazon MGM Studios unveiled a well-received trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal and director Doug Liman's "Road House." Many praised the duo for updating the '80s classic for a new generation, but Liman isn't happy about the film's release. In a guest column for Deadline, the filmmaker criticized Amazon for not putting "Road House" in theaters. "The facts: I signed up to make a theatrical motion picture for MGM. Amazon bought MGM. Amazon said make a great film and we will see what happens. I made a great film," he wrote, suggesting the studio didn't fulfill its promise to release the movie theatrically.

However, Gyllenhaal is chiming a different tune, telling Total Film that he sees where Amazon is coming from. The leading man claims the studio never made any promises. "I adore Doug's tenacity, and I think he is advocating for filmmakers, and film in the cinema, and theatrical releases," he said. "But ... Amazon was always clear that it was streaming."

A report from Variety says that after Amazon purchased MGM, Liman and Gyllenhaal were given two possibilities for "Road House." The duo could either make the picture for $60 million and have a theatrical release or receive an $85 million budget for a streaming debut. Sources say that the creatives went with the streaming option.