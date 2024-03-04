Star Trek: Bruce Greenwood's Pike Is Different From The Original Version In One Way

Each of the four actors to appear as Captain James T. Kirk's ill-fated predecessor, Captain Christopher Pike, has added layers to the character's personality. But portraying an established figure in a decades-old franchise can be tricky; an actor can struggle to balance fans' expectations with bringing something fresh to the role. For Bruce Greenwood, who plays Captain Pike in Star Trek's Kelvin Timeline movies, this challenge was a little bit easier since his iteration was written differently from the original version portrayed by Jeffrey Hunter in "Star Trek: The Original Series."

Before he was cast in "Star Trek," Greenwood possessed only a casual knowledge of the franchise, having watched "The Original Series" mainly for the "hot girls in tight outfits," as he told the official Star Trek website. He felt it was important to learn how fans viewed the character, which meant digging deep into Pike's previous appearances to understand what made the captain tick. As he delved into the Prime Timeline Pike and the new version he'd been cast to play, the actor realized both Pikes were fundamentally different in their attitude toward and overall perception of the duties of command.

Explaining the difference in "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J.J. Abrams," Greenwood observed, "The fundamental difference between the Hunter Pike and the Greenwood Pike is that our dilemmas are different, Hunter's being that he was terribly ambivalent about his place in the Federation; he was torn by whether or not he wanted to go back and have a smaller life or that of a commander." In the Kelvin universe, this ambivalence has been stripped away.