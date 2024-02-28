This Star Wars Return Photo Teases A Dark Jar Jar Binks Theory May Be True

Is Jar Jar Binks about to be unveiled as a member of the dark side? Ahmed Best hinted at the possibility in an Instagram post that shows him wearing a mo-cap suit and teasing that he'll reprise the Gungan in an upcoming video game. However, the "#jarjarbinks" and "#sithlord" hashtags in the accompanying caption tease the likelihood of one viral Star Wars fan theory being true.

The Jar Jar Binks Sith Lord theory argues that the maligned character is a powerful villain who pretends to be a goofball to hide the fact he's in cahoots with Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). He can perform impressive athletic feats that are typically common in Force users, making him very skilled in battle. Furthermore, he might be a master of mind control. Think about it; why else would smart Jedi put logic aside and let a bumbling liability accompany them on missions? Or how about when he gets appointed to Bombad General after waving his hand? It's worth considering.

With this being the Star Wars franchise, Best's hashtag hasn't escaped eagle-eyed fans familiar with the theory. With that in mind, let's look at some of the responses to the actor's post.