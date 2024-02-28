Netflix Changes Avatar: The Last Airbender's Omashu Completely - And It's Not Good

Every episode of Netflix's live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" adaptation makes major changes to the source material, from Avatar Kyoshi (Yvonne Chapman) inhabiting Aang (Gordon Cormier) for a big action sequence to Uncle Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) being the one to kill Admiral Zhao (Ken Leung). No part of the story receives bigger changes than the Omashu chapter, however. And while the new show's attempt at combining multiple plot threads from the original series is admirable, it ultimately hurts some of the most beloved "Avatar" characters.

For the sake of time, and to better fit the hour-long episodes of the Netflix adaptation, Aang, Katara (Kiawentiio), and Sokka (Ian Ousley) visit Omashu over the course of two episodes. They not only meet King Bumi (Utkarsh Ambudkar), the star of the cartoon's "The King of Omashu" episode, but also Jet (Sebastian Amoruso), Sai (Danny Pudi), and Teo (Lucian-River Chauhan). By twisting these characters' stories around, Netflix forms them into a giant Omashu mush — one that sadly diminishes each respective arc.

Characters are rewritten in baffling ways — especially Bumi — and the lack of focus on any individual storyline weakens a lot of the motivations. Making Omashu a more central piece of live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" makes sense, but the execution just isn't there to bring all the different pieces together.