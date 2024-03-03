The Gross Auto-Erotic Scenes In Netflix's You Were Almost A Lot Creepier

It feels strange and unsettling to try to describe the Netflix original series "You," which stars Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and has been a massive hit for the streamer in recent years. Here's the gist, though: Joe falls in love with unsuspecting women, stalks them, murders anyone who might get in his way, and fixates on said women to the point that he often ends up killing them too. Plus, Joe's fantasy life is ... very vivid, to say the least, which means there are a handful of scenes in "You" where Joe pleasures himself thinking about his current lady. How does Badgley feel about this? Weird, but he also said that one acting instinct — keeping his eyes open — almost made them much weirder.

In July 2022, Badgley discussed Joe's acts of self-love on his podcast "Podcrushed" (via People) and said that the directors he worked with on "You," including Lee Toland Krieger, said the actor was actually making the whole thing too creepy: "They say like, 'Close your eyes' or 'go faster' or 'go slower.' I'm like, 'What? This man is f—ing murder[ing] people, and he's masturbating in the street. You're saying I'm making it creepy? How is it I'm the one making it creepy?'" According to Badgley, Krieger got very direct: "He was like, 'Buddy, I think you gotta close your eyes.' I don't remember exactly what he said. He was very graciously communicating that it was creepy."