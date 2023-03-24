Hello, You Season 5 - Joe Goldberg Gets A Fifth And Final Season At Netflix

It's official: Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg will return for one last round of murders.

In an utterly unsurprising move considering the series' enormous popularity, Netflix has renewed the serial-killer series; what might surprise some fans is that the show's final season will be its last. In a statement (reported by Variety, among other outlets), showrunner Sera Gamble addressed the upcoming end of the series.

After thanking collaborators Greg Berlanti and Caroline Kepnes (the latter of whom penned the book series "You" is based on), Gamble continued, "Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn [Badgley]. I'm proud of what we've all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I'm excited to watch and support the 'You' team as they bring Joe Goldberg's journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion."

Netflix also teased the final season, asking the question undoubtedly on every fan's mind: "Will Joe Goldberg finally get his judgment day?"