Margaret Qualley Enjoyed Her Drive-Away Dolls Sex Scenes For One Key Reason

In his feature film debut without his brother Joel, Ethan Coen gave the world a raucous, sharp queer road-trip comedy titled "Drive-Away Dolls" — and the director and his stars did not shy away from shooting explicit scenes. According to Margaret Qualley, performing those intimate moments for the camera didn't feel like such a big deal.

Eric Eisenberg at CinemaBlend got to speak to Qualley and her co-stars Geraldine Viswanathan and Beanie Feldstein, and apparently, Qualley felt really comfortable working on some of her raunchier scenes. Her character Jamie is particularly wild; she's best friends with Viswanathan's Marian, and as the movie opens, she and her soon-to-be ex-girlfriend Sukie (Feldstein) are splitting up because Jamie was unfaithful. From meeting strangers on her impromptu road trip with Marian to a moment where she makes full use of a briefcase's secret stash, Qualley goes for broke in this movie's sex scenes, and she said she was at ease because the scenes were played for laughs.

"I don't know, I feel like these were the most fun sex scenes I've ever shot because I guess a lot of times, sex scenes, the service is to be romantic, be hot, or something, you know?" Qualley said. "[B]ut my stuff is like silly and funny and it was it was just all about making a fool of yourself. And I think that's maybe something that women don't get to do as much in sex scenes typically, so I really enjoyed that."