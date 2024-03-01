Is Dune 2 OK For Kids To Watch? A Parent's Guide

Contains spoilers for "Dune: Part Two"

Critics are united in their praise for "Dune: Part Two." Given that, and its cast featuring some of the best young stars in Hollywood today, like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler, kids have reasons for wanting to see what the hype is about. The Motion Picture Association has rated the film PG-13 for "strong violence, some suggestive material and brief strong language." But could kids younger than 13 enjoy "Dune: Part Two?"

It's up to parents to know what their children can handle, but the film is probably on par with the first installment. There's a good amount of violence this time around, particularly in the scenes involving Feyd-Rautha (Butler). He's a brutal combatant, and at one point, he slits the throat of a woman and stabs another seemingly out of nowhere. The whole movie leads up to a holy war, so there are ample explosions and talks of annihilating opponents with atomic warheads. It may be a bit intense for some.

The profanity is fairly mild; Paul Atreides (Chalamet) says "s***" at one point. Outside of kissing, there's not really any sexual content. Starting the recommended age range at 13 is probably a wise decision. If nothing else, the plot for "Dune: Part Two" may be too unwieldy for younger viewers. Even adults may find themselves in the weeds a bit.