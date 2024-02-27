The Cute Gummy Bear Commercial Donald Driver Mentions On Instagram, Explained

A Haribo gummy bear commercial mentioned by Donald Driver is taking the internet by storm. When consumers want gummy bears, they'll likely spring for a bag of Haribos, which has dominated the market since the 1920s. Founded in Germany, Haribo is now an international candy juggernaut, advertising in several markets, including the United States. The company's latest American campaign leverages the nation's love for football, releasing a spot featuring former Green Bay Packers wide receivers Donald Driver (who is now retired) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (who has been with the Kansas City Chiefs since 2022).

The video, debuting on Instagram, shows the two athletes discussing their love for Haribo gummy bears. Later, they mention a commercial featuring two football players who speak in child-like voices while eating the snack. Driver and Valdes-Scantling reenact the promo. Some might be surprised to learn the two are reenacting an existing commercial. Commercialception?

Earlier this year, just in time for the Super Bowl, Haribo debuted a commercial featuring two football players on a fictional team speaking in child-like voices as they talk about the joy Haribo gives them. This is the commercial that Driver and Valdes-Scantling are referencing; it features the same dialogue the ex-Packers use in their social media post. For Haribo, using two NFL stars to parody their original commercial is a sound way to boost clicks and increase their prominence stateside.