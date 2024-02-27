SNL Cut Shane Gillis' Best Sketch - A Dark Liberty Mutual Parody

Shane Gillis is one of many comedians who took their material too far, getting fired from a cast spot on "Saturday Night Live" after clips of him making racist jokes surfaced. Things came full circle on the February 24 episode of "SNL" where he actually hosted the program. Reactions were mixed to the episode, with The Hollywood Reporter writing in its review, "[Gillis] struggled throughout his monologue and was visibly anxious as he pivoted to new topics." Many of the sketches didn't land well, either, which makes it odd that the best one from the night didn't appear.

The cut-for-time sketch was uploaded to YouTube, and it features Gillis in a parody of the Liberty Mutual LiMu Emu commercials where renegade insurance brokers help people save money. This time around, Gillis and his emu partner break into a guy's apartment to help with his insurance, only for the emu to go all dirty cop and shoot the man, played by Marcello Hernández. Gillis' character freaks out, and things only get wilder when the emu finds drugs under the guy's couch, snorting some in the process.

It's a wicked two minutes, made even better with Gillis having to interact with an emu puppet. The sketch goes to some dark places, but the fact all these crimes are perpetrated by an emu lends itself to absurdity. Many seem to think the LiMu Emu parody was better than anything else "SNL" had that night, with YouTuber @makatron commenting, "Being this good of a sketch and also cut for time it's straight up criminal!"