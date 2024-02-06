Why Shane Gillis Was Fired From SNL & His Hosting Announcement Backlash, Explained

Shane Gillis has had quite the unusual path back to "Saturday Night Live." A cast member on the program for only a single week in 2019, Gillis was summarily fired from the show before he could make a single appearance as a regular when a clip from his podcast — "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast" – went viral on Twitter (now known as X). The moment featured Gillis making anti-Asian slurs while talking about his experience visiting Chinatown. Further clips of his work — featuring him making sexist, homophobic, ableist, and Islamophobic statements — also surfaced.

This resulted in Gillis being removed from the show's cast. "We want 'SNL' to have a variety of voices and points of view within the show, and we hired Shane on the strength of his talent as a comedian and his impressive audition for 'SNL.' We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days. The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable," a spokesperson working on behalf of Lorne Michaels said at the time. Gillis, too, made a statement expressing his pride in being selected for the show's cast on his social media. "I was always a mad tv [sic] guy anyway," his statement concluded.

In the time since Gillis was removed from "Saturday Night Live," he has launched a successful Netflix comedy special, launched the sketch comedy show "Gilly & Keeves," and "Matt And Shane's Secret Podcast" has become the most subscribed to podcast on Patreon. That pathway has led him back to "SNL," which he will host on February 24. Has he shown any remorse for his words since his firing? And how are audiences reacting to his hosting announcement? It's a mixed bag.