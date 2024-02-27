Why Lady Margot Fenring From Dune 2 Looks So Familiar

If you thought Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" has a huge, star-studded cast, prepare yourself for "Dune: Part Two" — which adds even more huge names to the roster. Anya Taylor-Joy, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Tim Blake Nelson join the second installment of the Frank Herbert adaptation, adding considerable star power to a group that already includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem. French actor Léa Seydoux might not be as big of a name compared to her co-stars, but she's a film veteran who's appeared in other major franchises. In "Dune: Part Two," she plays Lady Margot Fenring, a member of the sisterhood of the Bene Gesserit.

The Parisian-born performer has been acting since she made her film debut in 2006 (in the European comedy "Girlfriends"), and whether you love foreign arthouse flicks or you're a longtime fan of the James Bond movies, you've seen her before. Here's why Lady Margot Fenring looks so familiar.