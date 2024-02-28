Exclusive Star Wars Preview Reveals First Look At The Black Series' Mandalorian Nite Owl
Hasbro's Star Wars Black Series line has a new addition for Looper to reveal — a Mandalorian Nite Owl figure. Bo-Katan Kryze's elite force of Mandalorian warriors and spies first appeared in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." In "The Mandalorian" Season 2, the Nite Owls made their live-action debut. The new Hasbro Black Series figure is specifically based on the "Mandalorian" Season 3 version of the Nite Owls' armor, which we see worn by Bo-Katan's allies during their season-long quest to retake Mandalore from Moff Gideon.
The Black Series constantly puts out new figures from across all eras of the Star Wars Universe. The Nite Owl six-inch figure joins a growing roster of existing and upcoming "Mandalorian"-era figures. Other recently announced additions include a six-inch Grand Admiral Thrawn figure, reflecting his appearance in "Ahsoka" Season 1, and a six-inch Paz Vizsla figure. The new Nite Owl figure joins several Bo-Katan Black Series editions, so collectors can even build the Mandalorian's fighting force on their shelves.
Mandalorian Nite Owl Black Series details
The upcoming Nite Owl Black Series figure will fit perfectly alongside other six-inchers from the Hasbro Pulse collection. As fans have come to expect, the figure is fully articulated and comes with multiple accessories — in this case, a blaster pistol in the Mandalorian style and a jetpack. The blue armor bears the distinctive helmet design and visor shape of the Nite Owls, and the figure can be posed in several different ways.
Canonically, the Nite Owls are one of the longest-standing factions in Star Wars, lasting from the Death Watch era, before the Clone Wars, through the fall of the Empire, and amidst the early years of the New Republic. Still, it remains to be seen what role they will have in the larger story now that Bo-Katan and other Mandalorians have reclaimed their ancestral home on Mandalore.
The six-inch Black Series Mandalorian Nite Owl figure will be released in the Summer of 2024, retailing for $24.99. However, diehard fans can pre-order figures on March 14 at 7 am PST, exclusively on Walmart.com as part of Walmart Collector Con.