AI Turns Super Mario Bros. Characters Into Real People On TikTok

What if your favorite "Super Mario Bros." characters were real? Artificial intelligence has a complicated (but beautiful) answer. If there's one video game character that's as ubiquitous and recognizable as McDonald's Golden Arches or Mickey Mouse's large ears, it's Mario. The Italian plumber first debuted in the '80s with Nintendo's "Donkey Kong" video game, which paved the way for the character to star in his own "Super Mario Bros." franchise, which consists of over a dozen games.

Today, Mario and his merry band of friends (and enemies) stand out as some of the most beloved characters in the video game sphere. And with the debut of Universal Pictures' billion-dollar-grossing "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," they've penetrated the world of cinema. Throughout the years, Mario and his related characters have mostly retained the same quirky visual design, with the film adaptation sticking true to the character's aesthetic roots. But what if Mario, Luigi, and Toad made the jump to the real world? TikTok user @aiviking did just that in an AI-generated viral video, showing what they would look like if they existed in our world.

Mario himself looks genuinely real in the fan-made concept. The plumber is seen sporting a ridiculously large, hipster-like mustache. He retains his signature red hat, though his overalls are switched in favor of a hoodie — far more practical and fashionable in today's day and age. The same visual design goes for his brother Luigi. While most of the "humans" in the "Mario" world make the jump to the real-world with grace, it's interesting how the artist tackles some of the more fantastical creatures who populate the franchise.