Super Mario Bros 1993 Vs Super Mario Bros 2023 - Which Is Better?

Imagine you're a New Yorker — a proud Brooklynite, excited to grab a slice from the shiny new pizzeria down the block. The restaurant boasts a friendly staff, a beautiful dining room, and an absurd roster of celebrity chefs. "Is that Chris Pratt working the woodfire oven," you marvel. "He's so cool!" And yet, the oven is just for show. There's no heat. There is nothing cooking. When Seth Rogen finally serves you your dinner, all he can muster is a lukewarm frozen pizza and a knowing smile.

Disappointed, you pay your check and head next door to an older establishment that's been out of business for 30-odd years. You cry out into the dark, cavernous husk of a building, only to be met with the echo of your own desperate voice — or is that Dennis Hopper screaming at the restaurant manager? John Leguizamo emerges from the shadows to hurl a bottle of whisky and a half-eaten Papa John's Papa Bowl at you, and tells you to scram.

You walk down the street alone and hungry, forced to choose between store-bought freezer-fare and something barely recognizable as pizza to begin with. It's an impossible choice ... yet less daunting, in truth, than choosing between watching 1993's "Super Mario Bros." and 2023's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Don't assume the decision is easy. Yes, the 1993 film was plagued by a hellish production and a miserable box office return, but the movie has its defenders, who hold it as a unique and artistically daring project that they believe the Chris Pratt version could never aspire to jump to the heights of.

Well, now, it's time to choose. Which Mario film did it better? Let's bite into both pizzas.