Spaceman Ending Explained - What's With The Giant Spider?

When the spaceship finally arrives at the Chopra, it begins to malfunction. Amidst the chaos, Hanuš leaves the ship, feeling that the anomaly's silence is "calling" to him. Jakub goes out after his friend, despite mission control's orders that he save himself (remember, nobody else can see Hanuš). Drifting into the purple void together with Hanuš, Jakub remembers a moment from his childhood when his father saved him from drowning — a memory that allows him to make peace with his daddy issues.

Deeper into the anomaly, Jakub experiences what Hanuš describes as "the beginning and the ending, every vibration of all time." Experiencing past, present, and future all at once while feeling "the truth of the universe," Jakub remembers when he first met Lenka at a costume party, and decides that the one thing he can truly say he "knows" is that he misses her. Hanuš finally dies, with Jakub offering him Nutella as a parting gift. As Jakub continues to drift through space, Lenka back on Earth sees one of the anomaly's floating particles, which seems to allow Jakub and Lenka to call out to each other across time and space.

In the end, a rescue ship approaches Jakub, saving him from near-certain death. Jakub makes a phone call to Lenka, thanking her for everything and telling her, "If I had known then what I know now, I never would have left." She responds, "If I had known then what I know now, would I have kissed you?" When asked if she'd kiss him again, she answers, "It was a really good kiss."