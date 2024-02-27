Rick Harrison's Family Confirms Whether Pawn Stars Will Address Adam's Death

The family's wish to keep the death of Adam Harrison out of the spotlight doesn't mean the tragedy hasn't been addressed publicly in any way. Rick Harrison has paid tributes to his dearly departed son on his Instagram account. "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam," it read, complete with a broken heart emoji.

Likewise, Corey Harrison has also posted his own tribute on Instagram, sharing an image of the pair as young boys. The family has also shared a handful of statements through a representative and announced that they'll establish an education fund in Adam's memory.

While "Pawn Stars" has been known to take sneak peeks into its stars' lives, these have often been comedic looks at the various projects they undertake whenever they aren't dealing with the pawnshop customers. As such, it's no surprise that the show wishes to avoid addressing off-screen tragedies — and the fact that the Harrisons have specifically wished for privacy in this matter is more than enough reason to double down on this decision.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).