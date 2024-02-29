Actors Who Were Replaced After Getting Injured

It's a well-known film fact that Sean Young (best known for her roles in "Blade Runner" and "Dune") infamously fumbled her chance to play Catwoman in "Batman Returns" by showing up to the Warner Bros. offices dressed in black latex, jumping about and bursting through doors screaming "I'm Catwoman!" What's less known is that this wasn't her first shot at Tim Burton's "Batman" universe — in fact, she had already been cast once before by the time her Catwoman dreams were dashed.

Young was chosen to play journalist Vicki Vale in 1989's "Batman," a big opportunity for her. She was worried about one scene in particular, however: A romantic horseback-riding date with Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne. If this doesn't sound familiar, it's because the scene was ultimately cut from the final film, but not before the mare-shy Young was asked to learn how to ride a horse. During a training session that took place a week before the start of production, she fell from her horse and fractured her arm. Producer Jon Peters hastily sent her home and brought in Kim Basinger.

In a 2021 interview with The Daily Beast, Young said that the situation could have been handled better and that they probably didn't need to recast her. "Could they have kept me on the show and shot around my arm? They probably could have." She went on to say that Jon Peters was the one who was keen on bringing in Basinger. "He saw an opportunity to exit me, and he did. And no one ended up being very happy with that choice. But it is what it is. I had an accident and then got walked to the door."