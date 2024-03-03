Hulk's Scariest Marvel Comics Form Is Disgusting - And Heartbreaking

In the main Marvel Universe, the Hulk has one of the most tragic origin stories among any comic book hero, as being in the middle of a gamma explosion transformed Bruce Banner into a raging green monster. However, in Marvel's "Ruins" (by Warren Ellis, Terese Nielsen, Cliff Nielsen, Chris Moeller, and Jonathan Babcock), Marvel introduced an even more horrifying version of the Jade Giant, changing his body into its most repulsive form.

A take on the classic "Marvels" (by Alex Ross and Kurt Busiek), "Ruins" shows an alternate Marvel Universe featuring its greatest heroes and villains living on an Earth demolished by nuclear warfare, where things are bleaker than ever before. Numerous superpowered characters die due to the world's poor state, as documented by journalist Phil Sheldon, and Bruce Banner suffers one of the darkest fates.

A drug-addicted Rick Jones tells Sheldon that Banner saved him from a gamma radiation blast — similar to how he becomes the Hulk in the character's Earth-616 counterpart's origin. But, instead of becoming big, strong, and green, the accident causes his skin to turn black and crack, with tumors growing throughout his body. Banner survives as a giant cancerous mass but is kept in a vault underground, where the CIA keeps him locked away. Hulk seemingly lives the rest of his life in containment as his grotesque body continues to be enveloped by tumors.

The Hulk's transformation has never been pretty, but his appearance in "Ruins" takes the gross factor to an all-new level.