Paramount's Ferris Bueller Spin-Off May Be Good - But Jennifer Aniston's Was Not

It's hard to follow up a legacy franchise with a really good sequel; for every "The Conners" or "Dexter," There is a "Dirty Dancing" TV series or an "After M*A*S*H*." But it appears that the latest attempt to create a new spin on "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" seems to be shaping up into something unique.

Paramount's "Sam and Victor's Day Off" approaches the original film entirely differently — by taking two minor supporting players and putting them at the movie's center. The previously unnamed titular characters are the two valets who take possession of Cameron Frye's (Alan Ruck) father's 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder after the car is left in their care and joyride its odometer to the max. The cast is unknown as of press time — and, in light of the passage of time and the death of Larry "Flash" Jenkins, who played one of the valets, recasting will be a necessity. However, the film picked up a director in the form of David Katzenberg in February 2024.

Regardless of whether or not Sam and Victor's adventures prove to be as memorable as Cameron, Ferris (Matthew Broderick), and Sloane's (Mia Sara) were, it isn't the first spin-off or adaptation of its kind. In 1990, NBC tried to serialize "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" into a TV show. While it introduced the world to Jennifer Aniston — who picked up the mantle of Ferris' kid sister, Jeannie, from Jennifer Grey — it could not stand up to its predecessor's legacy or the test of time and was quickly canceled. But that doesn't mean it remains infamous to this day.