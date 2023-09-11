The Untold Truth Of The Ferris Bueller TV Series

The mere mention of Ferris Bueller evokes memories of Matthew Broderick's infamous slacker extraordinaire in the John Hughes teen comedy classic. Even Broderick himself accepted that he would always be seen as the school-skipping teen. While a spin-off movie titled "Sam and Victor's Day Off" is in the works — courtesy of "Cobra Kai" producers Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald — another Ferris Bueller-related project was released four years after the movie.

Released in 1990, the "Ferris Bueller" TV show ran for 13 episodes across a single season. While not a remake or continuation, the sitcom takes place in its own unique vacuum but features many of the characters from the film. However, none of the actors from the film carry over. Instead, Charlie Schlatter, Brandon Douglas, Ami Dolenz, Richard Rehle, and Jennifer Aniston play the parts of Ferris, Cameron Frye, Sloan Peterson, Principal Ed Rooney, and Jeannie Bueller respectively.

The "Ferris Bueller" TV series failed to make a splash in pop culture as the film did, but it's still a fascinating production to revisit since most people forget it even exists. After all, it was Ferris who once said: "If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." So, let's stop and take a look back at Ferris Bueller's small-screen exploits.