5 Shows To Watch If You Like Shark Tank

Before "Shark Tank", there was — and still is – "Dragons' Den," the British version of the series. The concept is virtually identical to "Shark Tank," only there's a largely different cast of wealthy investors hearing the pitches ... and the show's various success stories are a testament to its effectiveness.

The best thing about "Dragons' Den" is that there's a whole lot of it. It's been running since 2005 and shows no signs of stopping, so even with its comparatively brief seasons, the viewer has plenty of episodes to watch. Should someone wish to proceed further down the rabbit hole, there's always the Canadian "Dragons' Den" ... and if even that isn't enough, an enthusiastic fan could always try to track down the show that started it all — the Japanese version. There's also enough overlap between the Dragons and the "Shark Tank" Sharks to bring a sense of familiarity, with Robert Herjavec and Kevin O'Leary appearing on both the Canadian "Dragons' Den" and "Shark Tank." O'Leary has analyzed the differences between the two in an interview with Speakers Spotlight.

"In the U.S., the producers spend a tremendous amount of time digging into the backgrounds of the people presenting, so as a Shark, I get a pre-pack of where they came from, history, what school they went to," he said. "I know more about them as individuals. I'm not saying that's good or bad. On 'Dragons' Den', we focus more on what happens in the Den and the deals."