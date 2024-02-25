Kenneth Mitchell, Star Trek: Discovery Star, Dead At 49

Kenneth Mitchell, who was known for his roles in "Star Trek: Discovery," has died on February 24, per StarTrek.com. He was 49 years old. The news was announced in a statement posted on Mitchell's official X (formerly known as Twitter) account. "With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend," part of the tweeted statement read. Mitchell died after living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for five and a half years.

"Star Trek" fans knew Mitchell for playing the Klingons Kol, Tenavik, and Aurelio on "Star Trek: Discovery." He also played Eric Green on "Jericho," Joseph Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film "Captain Marvel," Deke Slayton on "The Astronaut Wives Club," and Joe on "The Old Man," among many other roles.

Mitchell is survived by his wife, Susan, and their two children, Lilah and Kallum, as well as several other relatives. His request was that any gifts would go to ALS research or his children.