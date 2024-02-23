Nationwide Cell Outage Skyrocket Searches For End-Of-The-World Movies Like Leave The World Behind

Thousands of AT&T customers were left without service for hours on Thursday, February 22, 2024, leaving them unable to call friends, text loved ones, and contact emergency services. While it's unclear how many users were affected, NBC News says that over 32,000 outages were reported at 4:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, with the number of outages peaking at 8:00 a.m. EST with some 70,000+ users. Many speculated a cyber attack caused the outage, but the network says it was a technical error. Other wireless carriers, like Verizon and T-Mobile, also reported outages, though they say the issues were caused by users attempting to contact AT&T customers.

Interestingly, the AT&T outage was nationwide, with issues primarily occurring in cities like Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The situation was undoubtedly serious, leaving users completely in the dark. Luckily, service was fully restored by Thursday evening, but that didn't stop users from thinking about apocalyptic scenarios. In the wake of the incident, thousands took to Google to search for films that feature cyberattacks and the world ending.

Here are the top 10 movies and TV shows users searched for in the past day, alongside the percentage of increased queries.

"Leave the World Behind" – 4,800%

"How It Ends" - 4,200%

"Don't Look Up" - 4,000%

"Revolution" - 3,850%

"Contagion" - 2,950%

"Planet of the Apes" – 450%

"War of the Worlds" – 350%

"The Day After" – 250%

"The Day After Tomorrow" – 200%

"I Am Legend" – 200%

"Leave the World Behind," "How It Ends," and the series "Revolution" all feature situations where communications are cut.