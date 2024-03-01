AI Reimagines Star Wars' Darth Vader As Samurai - The Results Are Extremely Cool

Darth Vader's immense intelligence and mastery of the Force make him more than a match for even the most skilled Jedi, earning him a high place across the galaxy both in and out of the "Star Wars" universe. And in this decked-out space society, one artist has proven that the Sith Lord remains just as, if not more, impressive even when dressed in more traditional garb.

Using the generative AI program Midjourney, digital artist HeroArtDesigns (@dreamaivision) shared what the beloved "Star Wars" villain would like as a samurai. To say the results are impressive would be an understatement. Draped over his iconic black suit, Vader wears a vibrant yellow kimono complete with often dark shoulder guards and a belt, as well as either a hood or a kabuto even more intimidating than his usual helmet. Among the coolest features is Vader's lightsaber. Not only is it now a stunning yellow color, keeping in line with the rest of his samurai outfit, but the handle is designed to appear like that of a katana.

Samurai Vader's overall aesthetic is a stunning blend of traditional and futuristic styles that fans would surely eat up if placed in an official "Star Wars" project. And it's no wonder, given that much of the franchise's appeal can be chalked up to mixing the old with the new.