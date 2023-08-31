Why Avengers: Age Of Ultron Made German Theaters Take A Bold Stand Against Disney

"Avengers: Age of Ultron" marked a significant turning point for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one where Earth's mightiest heroes were no longer seen as protectors of the planet, but as a threat to innocent civilians around the globe. One could make the argument that "Age of Ultron” is actually the most pivotal movie of the entire Infinity Saga, as it introduced the conflict that would split apart the Avengers in "Captain America: Civil War." This conflict would stretch the team thin during "Avengers: Infinity War" and allow Thanos (Josh Brolin) to kill 50% of all life.

Considering just how crucial this film was to the story of the MCU, it might surprise some fans to learn that the film was actually rather hard to see in Germany. When "Age of Ultron" was released in 2015, hundreds of German theaters boycotted the film to fight back against Disney's expensive rental fees. German theater owners were outraged when Disney raised the rental fee from 47.7% to 53% of ticket sales, which meant that theaters would pay significantly more money to screen "Age of Ultron" over other films.

This particularly affected theater chains in small towns, who could not afford the raised fees and instead chose to simply not screen the movie. A report from Deutsche Welle indicated that over 193 small towns were affected in Germany, and more than 686 screens had refused to screen the film in retaliation.