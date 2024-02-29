How The Witcher Nude Scenes Led To Anxiety For Yennefer Star Anya Chalotra

When "Game of Thrones" wrapped up its eight-season run in 2019, it left behind a void in the TV fantasy space that fans desperately wanted to see filled. At first, it seemed like Netflix's "The Witcher" would do just that. Its debut season, which premiered on Netflix in December 2019, had not only as much magic and violence as "Game of Thrones" but also a similar amount of nudity and on-screen sex. Contrary to what some viewers might have presumed, though, it wasn't the filming of the season's nude scenes that gave one of its stars, Anya Chalotra, anxiety.

In a 2023 interview with The Telegraph, the actor, who plays Yennefer of Vengerberg, revealed she didn't feel anxious at all about her nude scenes in the series' 1st season until after she'd already shot them. "I didn't think about it while filming," she told the outlet. "And when you suddenly stop, and you're not distracted by your character's storyline, all these little things you didn't worry about in the moment come to you. It wasn't until post-filming that people would ask more about those scenes. That was when my anxiety would start."

According to Chalotra, she was initially more concerned with making sure she played her character well than with questioning the high amount of nudity she was being asked to engage in. "The thing I worried about more than anything is, 'How am I going to do this character justice?' When it came to more intimate scenes in season one, they all seemed right at the time," Chalotra explained. "That was a part of Yennefer's journey. As long as we're progressing the story, then we're OK."