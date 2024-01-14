The Real Reason Netflix's The Witcher Toned Down Nude Scenes After Season 1

Netflix's "The Witcher" is and has always been a fantasy adventure series made for adults. That's particularly clear in its debut season, which features so much violence and nudity that it firmly cemented the show's place as one of Hollywood's many potential "Game of Thrones" successors when it premiered in 2019. However, as the "Witcher" universe has expanded over the past few years, the franchise's core show has also lessened its focus on nudity and sex. According to its creator, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, that's a result of the direction its story has taken since it premiered.

While discussing the plot of "The Witcher" Season 2 in a 2021 interview with Digital Spy, Hissirch said, "The story is much more about the evolution of a family. And so we didn't need to have a lot of sex. We didn't need to have a lot of nudity." She acknowledged the series' lower number of overall nude scenes, adding, "I think you feel it as a whole in the show. But as soon as you think about what the stories are, you think: where would that have been? It would have been gratuitous, because we would have thrown it in there to be sexier, or to have people talk."

The "Witcher" creator seems resolute in her belief that she'd rather the series have no nude scenes than ones that don't make sense within the context of its story. As she put it in her interview with Digital Spy, "That's just not of interest to me." Since she spoke with the outlet, Hissrich has stuck to her word, too. "The Witcher" Season 3, notably, contains very little nudity — even in its sex scenes, which feature mostly clothed characters.