Why Stanley Kubrick Kept Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman Separate On Eyes Wide Shut

It's no secret that Stanley Kubrick could be an extreme filmmaker. His cast and crew would often be pushed to their limits to achieve the obsessive perfectionism present in his work. Such was the case for what would end up being the director's final film, "Eyes Wide Shut."

The erotic drama centers on New York doctor William Harford (Tom Cruise), who, after learning of his wife Alice's (Nicole Kidman) displeasure with their relationship, embarks on a night-long journey that leads him to a mysterious masked cult with provocative intentions. Given that Cruise and Nicole Kidman were a real couple at the time, Kubrick sought ways to build wariness between them to instill believability in their characters. His solution: keep them as separate as humanly possible.

His efforts varied in their extremeness, from directing each performer individually to getting Kidman to shoot nearly a week's worth of imaginary sex scenes for what amounts to little more than a handful of William's paranoid thoughts. To top it off, the actors weren't allowed to discuss their characters with each other, even when performing some of the film's more intense moments. These strange experiences and more earned "Eyes Wide Shut" a distinct — and unfortunate — honor.