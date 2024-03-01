Why Natalie Portman Changed Her Name & Created A Secret Identity

Natalie Portman is, without question, one of the most well-known and well-regarded actors working in Hollywood — and that's been true for several decades. As it turns out, there are two of her ... sort of.

Portman — alongside her "May December" co-star Charles Melton and a smattering of other actors, including Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, Lily Gladstone, Greta Lee, and more — appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair's Hollywood 2024 issue, and she opened up about becoming famous at a young age. To keep her two lives private, she says that she often went by her original name whenever she wasn't performing.

"I got very protective of [my public image] very early on. I chose a different name when I started, which was kind of an interesting way that I separated identities," Portman said; before appearing in "The Professional" at 11 years old, she chose her grandmother's maiden name as her stage name, but she was born Natalie Hershlag.

"I would get upset if someone at school called me Natalie Portman," she continued. "I was like, if you know me, you know me as Natalie Hershlag at school. It was kind of an extreme bifurcation of identity that I've tried to integrate a little bit more as an adult."