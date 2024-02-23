Star Wars Characters You Never Realized Are Actually Naked
A long time ago and in a galaxy far, far away, many characters in the "Star Wars" universe of films were romping through battle after battle while startlingly nude. Fans may have never considered it before, but they have been that way in the public eye for decades.
It might be an eyebrow-raising subject to examine — indeed, a notion that's nigh-on-jaw dropping if one really sits there and thinks about it — but it's true. Many fan-favorite "Star Wars" characters engage in duels, fight the forces of evil (or good), and just plain hang out without ant clothing on their bodies, aside from the occasional holster or other means by which to carry weapons. Since most of them are covered in fur, it's not quite as plainly obvious as looking at, say, characters such as Doctor Manhattan of "The Watchmen." But forces both rebellious and authoritarian, shiny or slimy, do indeed lack an equitable amount of modesty. Here's a handful of the most flagrant examples on both sides of the moral divide.
Chewbacca
Yep, it's true. Han Solo's (Harrison Ford) favorite furry companion is — aside from his holster — completely nude throughout his adventures in every single "Star Wars" film and television show. He does have two holsters that contain blaster ammo on his body, but otherwise, the character goes through the world both barefooted and nude. Perhaps that's just a tradition on Kashyyyk, where all of Chewbacca's fellow Wookies also go about their lives without a stitch of clothing on. That includes — via the not-quite-canonical "Star Wars Holiday Special" — his wife, Malla, his son, Lumpy, and his father-in-law, Itchy. But there seem to be exceptions to this tradition; as viewers also see in the special, Wookies don red ceremonial robes during their annual Life Day celebrations.
There's a very good reason for Chewy to be as nude as he is; the character was inspired by George Lucas' beloved Alaskan Malamute dog, Indiana. And yes, in case you were wondering, the dog also inspired the nickname of another Lucas-created franchise, Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones.
Jabba the Hutt
It's probably not surprising that the salubrious crime lord Jabba the Hutt — George Lucas' tribute to the wickedness of excess — is completely naked throughout his every appearance in the "Star Wars" series and has never put on a pair of pants. That, perhaps, is because of his general size.
The version created for "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" required three puppeteers to operate within its interior, and several more working on the exterior side of the wicked fellow to make him move realistically, with seven different people often operating him at the same time. Ergo, it would take an awfully long time to put pants on the big guy, let alone craft a costume that might stand up to the heavy wear and tear. Resultingly, he keeps it free and easy while keeping slaves and double crossing. With the whole creature ultimately costing Lucasfilm over $500,000 to craft, is it any wonder that George Lucas eventually wanted to turn the rather expensive, oversized puppet into a purely CGI affair?
Salacious B. Crumb
Salacious B. Crumb is one of those "Star Wars" characters whose wicked, Muppety little face proceeds him. And since he works for Jabba the Hutt, you know he has a memorable one. His job is to keep Jabba entertained, and his evil laugh is just one The social atmosphere of Jabba's den of crime is very permissive regarding its dress code — so it's not surprising that he, too, is completely naked as he does his work.
"Star Wars" universe fans will recall that Salacious is well known for taunting others — including Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) when she tried to bargain for the release of Han Solo after Boba Fett hands over their friend as payment for the debts he owes Jabba. While Leia ends up as Jabba's slave for a period of time, Salacious is electrocuted during the rescue process and winds up food for the denizens of the Sarlacc pit. You can't win 'em all.
R2D2 and C3PO (And all the other droids)
As C3PO might say, "Oh, my stars!" Yep, Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) favorite droid pals are as naked as the day his father, Anakin (Hayden Christensen), made them. They, of course, aren't the only nude droids in the galaxy, as most robots we see in the "Star Wars" universe appear to be stark naked, bearing no interest in Jedi robes or other frivolities. But since we spend an awful lot of time with these two droids, it's worth taking a look at what the pair of them manage to accomplish together, all the while wearing very little – especially since, within 'droid culture, they don't consider themselves to be nude at all.
We find this out during a discussion between Threepio and R2 during "Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace." At one point, R2D2 notes that his golden friend is naked — and this is because Anakin has taken off C3PO's outer plating to work on his wiring and circuits. The notion alarms C3PO but leads to the revelation of his new gold-plated outer skin.
Whether fully dressed or letting it all hang out, each of these characters has made an undeniable impact upon the "Star Wars" universe as a whole, and pop culture at large — and that's the naked truth.