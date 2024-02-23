Star Wars Characters You Never Realized Are Actually Naked

A long time ago and in a galaxy far, far away, many characters in the "Star Wars" universe of films were romping through battle after battle while startlingly nude. Fans may have never considered it before, but they have been that way in the public eye for decades.

It might be an eyebrow-raising subject to examine — indeed, a notion that's nigh-on-jaw dropping if one really sits there and thinks about it — but it's true. Many fan-favorite "Star Wars" characters engage in duels, fight the forces of evil (or good), and just plain hang out without ant clothing on their bodies, aside from the occasional holster or other means by which to carry weapons. Since most of them are covered in fur, it's not quite as plainly obvious as looking at, say, characters such as Doctor Manhattan of "The Watchmen." But forces both rebellious and authoritarian, shiny or slimy, do indeed lack an equitable amount of modesty. Here's a handful of the most flagrant examples on both sides of the moral divide.