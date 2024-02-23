Tom Schwartz Almost Quit Vanderpump Rules And We Wish He Had

"Vanderpump Rules" is populated exclusively by beautiful idiots who love screaming at each other — and amidst the fray of said beautiful idiots, we find Tom Schwartz.(Here's where I warn you that there are two guys named Tom on this show, so if you're not familiar with "Vanderpump Rules," take note of that.) Schwartz has been a part of the core cast since the very first episode — but he recently told Rolling Stone that, in the aftermath of the enormous scandal that was ultimately dubbed "Scandoval," he thought about leaving the show.

When asked, Schwartz said that at one point he was at an emotional low, especially because a business he shares with Tom Sandoval — Schwartz & Sandy's — was at risk post-Scandoval. "The future of the bar was questionable at best; I had sunk so much money in there, and I felt so bleak and despondent," he said. "There might have been a few hopeless moments, even though it might have just been a performative thing, where I was like, 'I think I'm good. I think I'm ready to step away and pursue something new. I can't deal with this anymore.'"

"But I would wake up the next day and be like, wait, I love this. I love my Bravo family," Schwartz continued. "I love the people that I get to work with. These are my friends, and these are my family. I don't think of us as just a cast. I freaking love these people. 'Till death do us part."

That's nice and all, but Schwartz should have left "Vanderpump Rules." He no longer serves a purpose on the show, and honestly? He's just sort of a bummer to watch.