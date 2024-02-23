Blue Bloods: Season 14's First Family Dinner Ends With A Heartwarming Reunion

It wouldn't be a Friday night with the Reagan family without a Sunday night family dinner. Over the years and 14 Seasons of "Blue Bloods," the Reagans have had conflicted, difficult dinners — sometimes missing members of their sprawling familial units. Season 14 opens with yet another example of wrongness filling the family's home — Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) is involved in a dangerous deep-cover mission with a human trafficking organization. The mood at the table is understandably somber, with everyone concerned that Jamie might not make it out alive.

But a true miracle occurs this time — Jamie manages to sneak away from the trafficking group for long enough for a family dinner. The circle is once again unbroken, and the Reagans are united in their happy family home once more. Though Jamie has to go back undercover to protect the girls caught up in the ugliness of the trafficking ring — and the spectre of death continues to loom over him — there's promise in the air that someday they will all be together again.

Naturally, this isn't the only time things have gotten a little wild during the family's weekly repast.