Pedro Pascal Credits One Role For Changing His Entire Life

From huge turns on HBO and Disney shows to a starring role in "The Fantastic Four," Pedro Pascal is seriously having a moment these days. The actor, who charms audiences both on-screen and on the red carpet, was chosen to be a part of the Vanity Fair Young Hollywood issue. The outlet asked Pascal which role permanently altered his life, and his answer wasn't a complete shock.

"The role that changed my life was in 'Game of Thrones,'" he said. "I will always credit its creators for taking a chance on someone who had nothing but unknown theater credits and episodic television on their résumé." After expressing gratitude for "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and producer Carolyn Strauss, Pascal added he believes he wouldn't have booked notable projects like "Narcos," "The Mandalorian," "The Last of Us," and more if he didn't portray Oberyn Martell on "Game of Thrones."