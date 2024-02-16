First Avatar: The Last Airbender Reactions Arrive: Is The Netflix Series Worth Watching?

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" is one of those properties fans are incredibly protective of. It's easy to see why, as the original cartoon is an outstanding artistic achievement; one could easily argue it's the best animated series ever. Viewers were burned once before with M. Night Shyamalan's "The Last Airbender" from 2010, which no one seems to like. It's reasonable that audiences would be more hopeful that Netflix's upcoming adaptation, which releases February 22, would do the original show justice. And the response based on critical reactions so far on social media is decidedly ... mixed.

It's a matter of who you ask to determine whether Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is worth watching. To start with the positive, plenty of critics enjoyed what they've seen. Mike Thomas of Collider had a fun enough time with it, writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), "The fights are great, but the standouts are the actors. These kids FEEL like Team Avatar. A fun new take on a timeless classic." The account POC Culture had a similar opinion: "It's truly animation come to life. Between the sets, costumes & SFX, it's a visual feast. The fight choreography & bending action are epic. I loved it."

It's an auspicious beginning for the new take on the classic series. But not everyone is as complimentary in their reviews.