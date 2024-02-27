The Big Bang Theory's Courtney Ford Has A Real-Life Connection To A Superman

Superhero references are a dime a dozen in "The Big Bang Theory," but sometimes the joke goes beyond simply mentioning a certain hero for a laugh. In fact, there's one particular Superman-related gag in the show that has a deeper meaning only fans in the know will recognize.

Season 5, Episode 7, titled "The Good Guy Fluctuation," features a guest appearance from "Dexter" actor Courtney Ford. The installment features the performer as a comic book fan named Alice, whom Leonard (Johnny Galecki) strikes up a brief romance with. At one point in the episode, Alice flirts with Leonard by joking that her Kryptonian father has forbidden her from using her powers for evil. It's a pretty typical line for "The Big Bang Theory," and most viewers won't pick up on the fact that it's an in-joke, as Ford actually has a real-life connection to a major Superman actor.

As it happens, Ford is married to Brandon Routh, who played Superman in the 2006 movie "Superman Returns" and later reprised the role as part of the Arrowverse's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" TV event. Ford and Routh married in 2007, nearly four years prior to the release of "The Good Guy Fluctuation" in 2011. With this in mind, having Ford's character on "The Big Bang Theory" make a reference to the Superman mythos is almost certainly an intentional choice, resulting in a clever little Easter egg for diehard "Big Bang Theory" and Superman fans to uncover.