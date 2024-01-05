The Big Bang Theory Features A DC Superhero Guest Star Only Hardcore Fans Caught
"The Big Bang Theory" boasted numerous guest stars over the years, many of whom were related to nerdy properties like Star Wars, Marvel, or DC. However, one appearance that's worth another look is April Bowlby, who appears as Rebecca in the "Big Bang Theory" Season 10 episode "The Separation Agitation." Bowlby likely had an "in" to act on the sitcom since she had starred on a previous Chuck Lorre series, "Two and a Half Men." And while she wasn't in the DC universe when the episode aired in 2017, she'd soon become a superhero in her own right.
In 2018, she debuted as Rita Farr, aka Elasti-Woman, on "Titans." This was merely a taste of what was to come, as she soon joined the main cast of "Doom Patrol," which aired a year later. She's one member of the titular team, who have been brought together after each undergoing tragic circumstances that have shunned them from society at large. While it's a superhero series, it's a bit quirky with dark humor, so Bowlby's time on sitcoms like "The Big Bang Theory" undoubtedly came in handy.
The Big Bang Theory and DC Comics go hand in hand
"The Big Bang Theory" featured so many DC connections over the years, from characters wearing DC superhero emblems on their t-shirts to Sheldon (Jim Parsons) owning an Aquaman security camera on Season 9's "The Spock Resonance." Those connections extend to numerous actors having roles in superhero media, and April Bowlby wasn't the only one to find success in a DC adaptation after her time on "The Big Bang Theory."
In 2019, the same year the popular sitcom ended, Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny, found herself in a much more profane comedic role as the titular antihero of "Harley Quinn." It wasn't even the first time a "Big Bang Theory" actor played Harley Quinn, as Bernadette actor Melissa Rauch plays Dr. Quinzel in the 2017 animated movie "Batman and Harley Quinn." And of course, Wil Wheaton is immersed in all things nerdy, including having parts in various DC projects, like "Teen Titans Go!" and "Batman: The Brave and the Bold."
April Bowlby's "Doom Patrol" credit makes her an ideal fit for "The Big Bang Theory," even if it was retroactive. And it goes to show how deep some of the connections lie if you look deep enough. In fact, Bowlby's character dates Bert (Brian Posehn) in "The Separation Agitation," and Posehn has written Deadpool comics for Marvel. The more you know!