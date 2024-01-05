The Big Bang Theory Features A DC Superhero Guest Star Only Hardcore Fans Caught

"The Big Bang Theory" boasted numerous guest stars over the years, many of whom were related to nerdy properties like Star Wars, Marvel, or DC. However, one appearance that's worth another look is April Bowlby, who appears as Rebecca in the "Big Bang Theory" Season 10 episode "The Separation Agitation." Bowlby likely had an "in" to act on the sitcom since she had starred on a previous Chuck Lorre series, "Two and a Half Men." And while she wasn't in the DC universe when the episode aired in 2017, she'd soon become a superhero in her own right.

In 2018, she debuted as Rita Farr, aka Elasti-Woman, on "Titans." This was merely a taste of what was to come, as she soon joined the main cast of "Doom Patrol," which aired a year later. She's one member of the titular team, who have been brought together after each undergoing tragic circumstances that have shunned them from society at large. While it's a superhero series, it's a bit quirky with dark humor, so Bowlby's time on sitcoms like "The Big Bang Theory" undoubtedly came in handy.