This Dark Groundhog Day Theory Will Totally Change How You View The Movie

No matter how many times it's advertised as a comedy, "Groundhog Day" is a pretty scary movie. Put yourself in Phil Connors' (Bill Murray) shoes of having to relive the same day for a seemingly endless amount of time with no clear way out, and it's easy to see how horrifying the scenario is. Not making things any easier is a fan theory that suggests that Phil's nightmarish experience was brought upon him by an unlikely force.

A popular fanmade concept made the rounds on Reddit, with u/SuperConductiveRabbi taking special note of Phil's first interaction with his old colleague and insurance salesman Ned Ryerson (Stephen Tobolowsky). Here, the curmudgeon turns down Ned's persistent life insurance offer, and after stepping away from the conversation, Phil steps into a puddle leading to Ned's famous remark, "Watch out for that first step, it's a doozy!"

According to the theory, Ned isn't simply referring to Phil getting wet socks. Rather, it implies that it's the first step of Phil's' harrowing new reality, which Ned, as the devil, sent him on due to Phil's refusal to do business with him. Aiding in the evil symbolism is the fact the cafe logo behind Ned during the scene is a steaming cup of coffee drenched in red. The user suggests that Phil eventually buying Ned's insurance toward the end is ultimately what breaks the loop. Similar symbolic imagery is brought up as one of Phil's and Ned's final interactions sees them framed by a halo of light and groundhogs shaped like a cross.

It makes Phil's' story all the more tragic, as the breaking of his curse is not spurred on by his good deeds or character development, but rather by giving in and doing a deal with the devil.