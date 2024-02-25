Star Wars: What Does BB-8 Stand For?

Star Wars character names are just as fascinating to dig into as the lively backstories of those who inhabit the galaxy far, far away. And few characters in Star Wars media are as lively as BB-8. Playing a significant role in the sequel trilogy and appearing in shows like "Forces of Destiny" and "Star Wars Resistance," it's safe to say that the adorable droid is one of the most beloved Star Wars characters introduced since Disney acquired Lucasfilm.

So, what went into BB-8's moniker? Similar to R2-D2's name, in the Star Wars universe, BB-8's name references his classification as a BB-series astromech droid. The real-world origins of his name relate to his physicality. In a 2015 interview with Entertainment Weekly, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" director J.J. Abrams shut down rumors that the droid's name took inspiration from his longtime producing partner Bryan Burk. The filmmaker explained, "I named him BB-8 because it was almost onomatopoeia. It was sort of how he looked to me, with the 8, obviously, and then the 2 B's."

The "2 B's" Abrams refers to are balls, which inspired the character's shape and design that he initially sketched on a napkin (later refined by concept designer Christian Alzmann). As a result, "Ball-Bot" is what stuck for the soon-to-be fan-favorite droid.