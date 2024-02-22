Who Plays Darryl Reid's Daughter Nia Fox On Blue Bloods?

Danny Reagan (Mark Wahlberg) has been taking a bit of a trip down memory lane as he navigates Season 14 of "Blue Bloods." In the season premiere, "Loyalty," he's brought back into contact with his old partner, Darryl Reid (Malik Yoba). Darryl's daughter, Nia Fox (Anissa Felix), has been accused of killing her construction worker husband, James (Johnath Davis), only days after Danny and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) arrived at her house to investigate a domestic violence-related call. Danny is now stuck between a rock and a hard place. He is honor-bound to figure out if Nia really killed her husband and less than thrilled about the prospect of jailing a domestic violence victim that he knows personally.

Nia insists that she didn't kill the man, while Darryl says his daughter acted in self-defense and takes responsibility for supplying the murder weapon. Hanging in the balance is the welfare of Nia's son, Jordan (Liam Prince John Jeffiries), who might end up a de facto orphan.

The actress who brings Nia's pain to life, Anissa Felix, has made a name for herself in the world of television. To viewers of comedies, she's best-remembered as model India from the Netflix series "Survival of the Thickest." But that's just one credit in her very unique resume.