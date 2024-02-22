Who Plays Darryl Reid's Daughter Nia Fox On Blue Bloods?
Danny Reagan (Mark Wahlberg) has been taking a bit of a trip down memory lane as he navigates Season 14 of "Blue Bloods." In the season premiere, "Loyalty," he's brought back into contact with his old partner, Darryl Reid (Malik Yoba). Darryl's daughter, Nia Fox (Anissa Felix), has been accused of killing her construction worker husband, James (Johnath Davis), only days after Danny and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) arrived at her house to investigate a domestic violence-related call. Danny is now stuck between a rock and a hard place. He is honor-bound to figure out if Nia really killed her husband and less than thrilled about the prospect of jailing a domestic violence victim that he knows personally.
Nia insists that she didn't kill the man, while Darryl says his daughter acted in self-defense and takes responsibility for supplying the murder weapon. Hanging in the balance is the welfare of Nia's son, Jordan (Liam Prince John Jeffiries), who might end up a de facto orphan.
The actress who brings Nia's pain to life, Anissa Felix, has made a name for herself in the world of television. To viewers of comedies, she's best-remembered as model India from the Netflix series "Survival of the Thickest." But that's just one credit in her very unique resume.
Anissa Felix has made a name for herself in television drama
Anissa Felix has popped up in a whole bunch of dramas over the span of her short career. Her resume outside of "Survival of the Thickest" includes guest-starring roles on "Pose," "FBI," "Tommy," and "The Good Fight."
Felix often acts as both a brand ambassador for various makeup companies and as a model. She is also a theatrical actress who debuted in an off-broadway production of "A Sherlock Carol" in 2021. And her accomplishments don't stop there — Felix announced in 2024 that she'll be producing and writing the historical dramedy, "Oh, Victoria!," in which she will also appear as Mimi.
The actress also keeps an active Instagram account, where she commemorated her "Blue Bloods" appearance with a post in which she jokingly thanked Marissa Ramierez for helping her get a lighter sentence. With a sense of humor like that, she's bound to go far.