Blue Bloods: 5 Weird Danny Reagan Facts To Remember Before The Series Finale

As "Blue Bloods" approaches its end of watch, it's a good time to look back at who could arguably be considered the breakout character — Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg. He has some of the procedural's more intriguing storylines, and his hot-headed attitude regularly puts him into some pretty precarious yet entertaining situations.

Having starred in hundreds of episodes, it's understandable if a few Danny details have fallen through the cracks. It's good to freshen up your Reagan family knowledge as the series finale approaches. After all, while some fans think they know what will happen in the final season of "Blue Bloods," anything could occur. And you don't want to have to lean over to your partner to ask them what the show's referencing if it decides to pull out some obscure Danny lore.

You probably remember that Danny used to be in the Marines and that his wife, Linda (Amy Carlson), sadly passed away, but here are a few tidbits that may have gone overlooked.