The Explicit Anime Series So Controversial It Was Pulled From TV

Anime and manga are no strangers to illicit content. Even the most wholesome stories often have moments of fan service where the viewers are meant to gawk at how attractive or well-endowed a character is. All the same, there are some efforts that are just a bit too steamy for your average network or streaming service to handle.

"Interspecies Reviewers" falls decidedly into this category of the medium. While it isn't quite hentai (the term for animated pornography in Japan), the premise of the show alone is enough to raise a few eyebrows. Stunk (Junji Majima), Zel (Yuusuke Kobayashi), and Crimvael (Miyu Tomita) are a trio of different species — human, elf, and angel — and they set out to review the various brothels they come across, often with some pretty salacious results.

The series takes place in a world of succubi (sex demons), which means there are demons everywhere who get their energy from engaging in various sexual acts with the other denizens of the world. Of course, there are key differences between the "Interspecies Reviewers" manga and anime, which might help to explain how the series was greenlit and then subsequently canceled after it began airing its episodes.