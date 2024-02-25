The Real Reason Mark Ruffalo Won't Host Saturday Night Live

Lorne Michaels' "Saturday Night Live" builds its script on the fly and often changes things moments before a segment goes live. While that kind of process allows production to keep pace with the rapidly shifting sands of hot-button news and trends, it's strenuous on the talent involved. During a 2024 appearance on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast, Mark Ruffalo admitted that he turned down the opportunity to host "SNL" because the behind-the-scenes legwork terrified him. When pressed for more information, he clarified that his fear stems from a learning disorder that he believes the show is not equipped to accommodate.

"I'll never be asked back. I don't think Lorne Michaels likes it when you say no. It just scared the living s*** out of [me]," said Ruffalo at around 35:30 of "WTF" Episode 1513. "I'm dyslexic ... I'll lose where I'm at on the page. When I hear about how that show works, changing things at the last second, and I want to be good at it. I've been watching that my whole life and like, I don't want to be the guy, the host who sucks. I owe Lorne Michaels more than that." Ruffalo added that he struggles with memorization work too, meaning that he needs the material well in advance if he's going to internalize it properly, and that's just not how "SNL" operates.