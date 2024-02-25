One Thing About Green Lantern's Costume Makes His Debut Disgusting

Green Lantern wears one of the most iconic costumes among DC Comics heroes. However, his green, black, and white outfit actually has a disgusting history tied to his origin that may make some readers feel a bit nauseous about it.

Hal Jordan's Green Lantern debuted in "Showcase" #22 (by John Broome, Gil Kane, Julius Schwartz, Gaspar Saldino, and Joe Giella) from DC Comics, with the Silver Age hero's origin occurring on the very first page. The issue opens with Jordan, an ace test pilot, discovering a downed spaceship on Earth. Inspecting the crash sight closer, Jordan discovers the Green Lantern Abin Sur, who gifts him a green lantern, telling him he has been chosen to replace him on the Green Lantern Corps. Before dying, Sur gives Jordan his Power Ring. However, it's Jordan suiting up as Green Lantern that should raise a few eyebrows.

Jordan disposes of Sur's ship and records before revealing he told him to take his special uniform and wear it as his own. Yes, it's implied Jordan stripped the dead alien of his costume at his request and wore it himself without cleaning it. While the scene successfully shows the transfer of power, role, and appearance from Sur to Jordan, it's incredibly unsanitary and downright wild that the Green Lantern undresses a dead body to get his suit. Understandably, the undressing hasn't been mentioned again in DC Comics lore.