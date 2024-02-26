The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Finally Delivers On A Long-Awaited Rick Moment

The following article contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" Episode 1, "Years"

At long last, one of the most highly anticipated "Walking Dead" titles has arrived. The debut episode of "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live," "Years," gets viewers up to speed on the status of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) long after his mysterious disappearance in the original show's Season 9 episode "What Comes After." It's revealed that Rick has been held captive by the shady group known as the Civic Republic Military and has made several attempts to escape. His efforts have even led to a new take on a famous "Walking Dead" comic moment finally reaching the small screen.

During a nighttime CRM assignment, Rick seemingly goes about his task of eliminating walkers from a forested area. All the while, he's attached to a handler via a cable. He's armed with an ax, which, in a desperate bid to escape, he uses to cut off his left hand. This is a key moment in Rick's "Walking Dead" comic story, with the villainous Governor — portrayed masterfully by David Morrissey on the AMC adaptation — being the one responsible. In "The Walking Dead" #28, he takes a knife to Rick's right hand, leaving the former sheriff to acclimate to life without it. A prosthetic is also made for him, similar to the one he's given on "The Ones Who Live."

This is a huge part of Rick's comic story that surprisingly never made it into the original "Walking Dead" series, but why?